Weather whiplash to start the new year

Happy New Year! There’s no need to bundle up if you’re celebrating the New Year tonight - it stays cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few lighter showers will be possible, mainly after midnight, and will linger into the first few hours of the new year, but by lunchtime tomorrow dry air starts to filter in. The majority of New Year’s Day will contain warm weather, but a strong, arctic front will blow Saturday evening and that will make temperatures bottom out going into Sunday morning.

As we wait on our winter cold front Saturday evening, temperatures will manage to climb into the upper 70s with a gusty west wind. The front itself will move through late Saturday evening into Saturday night.

We wake up Sunday morning to a completely different weather story. There’s time to prep, but you’ll want to cover those outdoor faucets and exposed pipes, cover or bring inside any sensitive, and pets should be given a warm place to shelter by Saturday night (and for a few nights after that). A widespread freeze is likely Sunday morning as we drop into the 20s... add in the strong northwest winds and it’ll feel like single digits and teens! Even through the afternoon on Sunday, we expect temperatures to stay in the 40s under a sunny sky.

Looking ahead to next week... We have another strong cold front that looks to move through around Thursday bringing temperatures back down below the freezing mark for Friday morning.

