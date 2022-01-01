Advertisement

Emphasis on ride-shares heighten as celebrations continue

Warnings are sent out during the holiday season, telling people not to drink and drive.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - There is an expectation by law enforcement of more drunken drivers on the road New Year’s Eve.

That means more officers watching for anyone driving impaired.

For areas like Killeen there are not a lot of Uber or Lyft options. But one locally-owned ride-share service is getting ready for a busy night.

“We keep drivers always on stand-by, so all they have to do is just look us up,” said Isaiah Woodard, with I.T.S. Quick Cab.

Typically, this time of the year there is a pick-up in business. Especially with people coming to-and-from holiday parties.

Because there was not a lot of ride-share options in Killeen, I.T.S. took notice when it started a few years ago.

“It was a lot harder for people to get home, especially at night when you want to go out, have fun but want to be safe as well,” said Woodard.

And with New Year’s Eve parties taking place, some area bars are making a point in not letting patrons drive home after having too much to drink.

“If you have had a little bit too much to drink, Sean’s Pub also offers free cabs,” said JoAnn Jackson, lead bartender at Sean’s Pub in Harker Heights. ““We don’t want you driving or anything like that.”

So there is a lot of anticipation of what is to come later.

“Normally by the time I look up, the schedule is booked for the rest of the day,” said Woodard.

