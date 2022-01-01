Local community centers in Bell County to open as warming centers this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Local shelters in Bell County are making final preparations for the first winter storms rolling in this weekend.

Both Impact Temple and the Rosa Hereford Community Center will be open both Saturday and Sunday for anyone in need of shelter.

Deni Howard with Impact Temple says with the Omicron variant as contagious as it is, her shelter and others are heavily preparing to keep as many people warm and distanced as possible.

“We have our hand sanitizer stands and we have our masks in the closet that we set out for when people come in,” she said.

“We’re mainly making sure that people clean up using a lot of soap and hot water and not sitting next to each other.”

With that in mind, they’re also making sure that all cots and eating tables remain six feet apart as well. Another major concern is folks who don’t properly take care of tehri own homes before these storms hit.

“Some of our neighbors who don’t have a lot of money and don’t have the water running in their house might freeze up and end up in a bad situation,” she said.

“I’m worried about pipes freezing in people’s homes and that adding to the number of people who need to stay.”

Currently, the greatest need for donations are pants, warm clothes and more volunteers. Regardless of the risk in getting sick, Howard says even if they’re at full capacity, they won’t turn anyone away.

“If someone comes in and they’re cold, we’re not gonna send them back out there,” she said.

“Last year, we had 69 people from the neighborhood and the homeless population staying on a daily basis. So, there’s more rooms we can spread into if need be. If anybody out there sees someone on the street, we would be thrilled if they picked them up and bring them over so they can get warm and something to eat.”

If anyone would like to make a donation to Impact Temple, they can contact Howard’s email at deni@impacttemple.com.

