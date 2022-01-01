Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are wondering how the championship t-shirts are available so quickly.

If the bears win, if you’re hoping to grab one of those Baylor Sugar Bowl Champions shirts, many local stores have only one thing to say: Good luck.

“Our managers schedule all of our employees so that it’s all hands-on deck,” said Jordyn Thomas with Barefoot Waco.

Thomas adds it’s a difficult but awesome spectacle to see.

“They’re drop shipped from our manufacturer and dropped straight at our store,” she said.

“So, they have no tags, no nothing. So, we tag them here.”

While they wouldn’t allow KWTX to see the official Baylor Sugar Bowl Champions shirts, many employees say the demand has been off the charts, just like in previous games with the Men’s Basketball National Championship.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Hanna Littleton.

“We’ve already had people asking what that’s looking like. Before we even won the Big 12 championship, we were getting questions about the shirts. Like, two weeks before the game. We actually sold out before we even won.”

With so much time and preparation made for these shirts, one has to ask an awkard question: What if they lose?

“The shirts aren’t printed until the score is finally realized at the very end of the game,” Thomas said.

“So, when Baylor wins, they’re gonna be printed!”

Barefoot adds that if the night shockingly ends in disappointment, all preorders for the shirts will be refunded.

