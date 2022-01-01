Advertisement

VERY COLD Tonight with Wind Chill A BIG ROLE

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We start the evening warm, but a cold front will move through after sunset. Once it does, temperatures drop FAST. We’ll be in the low 40′s by 10pm, with morning lows in the low to mid 20′s. Highs will get to the low 40′s Sunday afternoon despite sunny skies. However, keep in mind it’ll be breezy all day, so wind chill will be a BIG factor. It’ll FEEL LIKE we’re in the low teens Sunday morning and in the low 30′s during the afternoon, so get the heavy coats ready!

We start Monday in the low 20′s, with highs getting warmer in the low 50′s. We’ll have a brief warming trend heading towards mid-week, but another front Wednesday night will bring temperatures down again into the mid 40′s for highs. Our warmest day will be Tuesday in the mid 60′s, but other than that temperatures look to stay pretty cool for several days.

