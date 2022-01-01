Advertisement

Winter is coming...tonight!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Happy New Year! The majority of New Year’s Day will contain warm weather, but a strong, arctic front will blow this evening and that will make temperatures bottom out going into Sunday morning.

As we wait on our winter cold front coming later today, temperatures will manage to climb into the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees, with a gusty west wind. The cold air will spill in late tonight into Saturday night.

We wake up Sunday morning to a completely different weather story. There’s time to prep, but you’ll want to cover those outdoor faucets and exposed pipes, cover or bring inside any sensitive, and pets should be given a warm place to shelter by Saturday night (and for a few nights after that). A widespread freeze is likely tonight as we drop into the 20s by the start of Sunday... add in the strong northwest winds and it’ll feel like single digits and teens! Even through the afternoon on Sunday, we expect temperatures to stay in the 40s under a sunny sky.

Looking ahead to next week... We have another strong cold front that looks to move through around Thursday bringing temperatures back down below the freezing mark for Friday morning.

