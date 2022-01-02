Another COLD NIGHT Ahead with Better Highs To Start The Week

Winds will die down after sunset, but that means temperatures will cool off faster than they did last night. We’ll be in the low 30′s after sunset, cooling to the mid 20′s around 10pm. We start your Monday in the low 20′s, with sunshine bringing highs into the mid 50′s during the afternoon. We’ll be below freezing again to start your Tuesday, with highs much warmer in the mid 60′s during the afternoon.

Wednesday we’ll get into the 60′s again, but a cold front moves through during the day. This will bring highs back down into the 40′s for your Thursday, with a few more nights below freezing as well. Our next disturbance arrives next weekend, brining warmer temperatures and a few spotty showers to the area. We’ll push 70° before a third cold front moves in to keep our temperatures in check.

