Christmas trees given new life as canes for veterans

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Canes for Veterans, a Central Texas non-profit, held a Christmas tree drop-off drive today as part of their mission of making canes for veterans around the world.

The event was held at the Bru Thru in Copperas Cove. The trees donated will sit for up to a year, according to the organization. Then, with 30 to 40 hours of work, the trees will be turned into customized canes given to veterans for free.

David Garza, one of the cofounders of Canes for Vets Central Texas said the canes do more than just help veterans walk.

“It’s telling their story with their name, rank, insignia, where they’ve been, how many years of service,” Garza said. “And some of these veterans all they want is somebody to talk to for 10 or 15 minutes and it makes a great difference in their lives. And people get curious about what the insignia is or whatever, where they’ve been. It’s a conversation piece.”

The Canes for Veterans team said they’ve made more than 750 canes already and have a backorder of more than 1,300 canes.

If you’d like to donate your Christmas tree you can drop it off at 2001 Jesse Drive, Copperas Cove at any time.

To volunteer to make canes, you can reach out to the group on Facebook or on their website.

