Advertisement

Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheldon Turner, of Westwille, Oklahoma, is in custody in Central Texas charged with evading...
Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas
car crash
Local man killed in a rollover crash
On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 9:55 a.m., officers with the Killeen Police...
Killeen teenager shot after showing up for sale arranged online
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
A memorial has been set up for the police officer in Meridian, Texas.
Meridian Police Department mourning loss of officer who died of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77