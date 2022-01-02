Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A local gym is offering a different twist on fitness to keep people committed to their New Year fitness resolutions.

Elizabeth Bobé opened Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights in November 2021. The gym offers bungee and trampoline fitness which has become internationally popular in the last few years.

Guests are harnessed in to a number of bungees based on their weight. Then instructors lead the class in several workouts including squats, jumping jacks and burpees.

Bobé said she has always struggled with working out consistently so she wanted to bring bungee and trampoline fitness to the are as a fun way to encourage people to commit to their health and fitness.

“Usually people are like ‘oh my gosh its fun’ and I don’t think people expect it to be as much of a workout as it really is,” Bobé said.

Contrary to what some may think, Bobé said the bungees don’t do all the work. Instead they ease the pressure on people’s joints.

“We’ve had quite a few women into their 60s that come here and they’re doing bungee burpees and its just amazing to watch them just like work it out and we’ve had a lot of people that say ‘hey I have arthritis or an injury’ and they find that they’re able to do a lot more in the bungees.”

Bobé and her crew also include trampolines in the work out. They lead classes in sprinting, doing pull-ups and other workouts on the trampoline.

“It’s good but it’s fun too so I feel like it’s the perfect exercise in disguise,” Bobé said. “So when that initial ‘its new year, let’s go’ wears off, what’s going to keep you coming back? Was it fun? Was it effective?”

The gym offers classes at various times a day. You can register here.

