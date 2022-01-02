Advertisement

WINDY AND COLD Today with Wind Chills Below Freezing

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Morning lows will be in the low to mid 20′s, with highs in the low 40′s. However, keep in mind it’ll be breezy all day, so wind chill will be a BIG factor. It’ll FEEL LIKE we’re in the low teens Sunday morning and in the low 30′s during the afternoon, so get the heavy coats ready!

We start Monday in the low 20′s, with highs getting warmer in the low 50′s. We’ll have a brief warming trend heading towards mid-week, but another front Wednesday night will bring temperatures down again into the mid 40′s for highs. Our warmest day will be Tuesday in the mid 60′s, but other than that temperatures look to stay pretty cool for several days.

