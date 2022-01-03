Arctic cold starts to exit today, but another front is lurking mid-week

Even though temperatures just after the New Year have been much colder than average, it’s finally starting to feel like winter! Although we’re expecting highs to warm back up into the 60s mid-week, which is slightly warmer than normal, another shot of cold air arrives late this week and sends temperatures tumbling again. Monday’s morning temperatures in the teens and mostly low 20s are about as cold as they were Sunday morning but thankfully wind speeds are significantly lower and there’s not much of a wind chill to talk about. Patchy frost could be hanging around your car’s windshield this morning and you may need to run the defroster, but there shouldn’t be any issues on area roadways. Thanks to abundant sunshine throughout the day and because of the return of south winds, temperatures should be warmer this afternoon as we reach the low-to-mid 50s. It’s entirely possible to see some upper 50s west of I-35 too! Another sub-freezing night is in the forecast tonight as we dip into the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning, but south winds gusting as high as 30 MPH Tuesday should boost late-day temperatures into the mid-60s with even some upper 60s!

The mid-week warm-up isn’t going to last for long because another storm system will be lurking. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid 60s with generally a lot of sunshine after beginning the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak area of low pressure should swing through the region during the day so westerly winds in the morning may turn a bit more northerly in the afternoon. There isn’t going to be much chilly air coming in with those north winds Wednesday but there will be as a strong front surges through Thursday. Thursday’s front comes through sans precipitation but gusty north winds, as high as 30 to 35 MPH, should pull Arctic air back into Central Texas. Depending on the speed of the front, high temperatures could peak in the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning and then slip a bit in the afternoon, but regardless of the timing of the front, highs should be able to crack past the mid-50s. The cold air with Thursday’s front will be around for a shorter timeframe than last weekend’s front but lows should easily di pinto the mid-20s Thursday night with highs staying stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday. South winds will turn those temperatures around this weekend as highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s yet again as a storm system approaches. Unfortunately, this weekend storm system shouldn’t bring us a ton of rain but some isolated showers could be around Saturday into Sunday. The front that’ll clear the atmosphere out Sunday has it’s origins in the Pacific and not the Arctic so temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s early next week but morning temperatures should stay above freezing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.