Central Texas firefighters extinguish house fire before flames spread to neighboring apartment complex

Fire Department Vehicles at Fire on Grayson St.
Fire Department Vehicles at Fire on Grayson St.(Mexia Fire Department | Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters and volunteers united in Central Texas to extinguish a house fire before the flames spread to a neighboring apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the house fire at 12:44 p.m. Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in the 800 block of E. Grayson St.

Firefighters discovered a multi-story, single-family home fully involved in fire upon arrival. Support from the Wortham Fire Department, the Mexia State Supported Living Center Fire Department, and the Tehuacana  Volunteer Fire Department were called for the intense blaze.

A neighboring apartment complex was evacuated for resident safety, according to firefighters. The efforts from the departments prevented damage to the apartments.

The City of Mexia Public Works Department was called to demolish a chimney with heavy equipment support to that was threatening the adjacent complex.

The home was deemed a total loss, according to firefighters.

The blaze was put out by 2:03 p.m. Sunday. No firefighters were harmed at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

