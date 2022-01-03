Central Texas school districts offering COVID-19 testing as kids return from winter break

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -It’s a mad dash to get tested for COVID-19 as students prepare to head back to school following the winter break.

Some central texas school districts are offering testing in hopes of catching those cases before they end up in the classroom.

Cars lined up in Waco and people stood for hours in Killeen to get tested.

“It was uncomfortable,” Bronshay Williams, Indian Spring Middle School student, said.

Williams and his sister got tested before they return to school Tuesday.

“Cause I ain’t trying to get people sick,” Williams said.

Waco ISD has about 2,000 PCR tests on hand to test through Wednesday.

”Everyone has been traveling or they have been around family,” Rhiannon Settles, Waco ISD’s Director of Health Services, said.

“We want to make sure we can bring back all of our students and our employees back safely.”

Killeen is prepared to rapidly test about 1,000 people and the company providing the tests in Killeen does have the capability to pull additional tests regionally if needed.

“We are coming off of this holiday break where they have already been off,” Taina Maya, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, said.

“We would like to get them right back in the classroom.”

School leaders say they are prepared if these tests do come back positive while following CDC and the health district’s guidance.

“If we have multiple positives in one say elementary class then we will talk with the health department and get guidance from them,” Settles said.

" Same thing for sports teams or if we had one campus that had a lot. We have to treat each case individually.”

At this time, Killeen and Waco ISD both plan to come back to classrooms in person while continuing to track cases and take precautions.

“We are providing masks, we provide hand sanitizer for free, we provide cleaning supplies for free to all of our campuses,” Maya said.

Waco ISD will have PCR testing for students and staff Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waco ISD stadium.

In Killeen, rapid tests will be available for anyone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Nolan Middle School.

Also, Marlin ISD is rapid testing Wednesday from 8:30 to 11:30 am at the middle school for students and staff.

KHS Consulting will be providing free PCR COVID testing from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 1015 N 8th in Killeen.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.