Advertisement

Central Texas school districts offering COVID-19 testing as kids return from winter break

COVID Testing at Waco ISD
COVID Testing at Waco ISD(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -It’s a mad dash to get tested for COVID-19 as students prepare to head back to school following the winter break.

Some central texas school districts are offering testing in hopes of catching those cases before they end up in the classroom.

Cars lined up in Waco and people stood for hours in Killeen to get tested.

“It was uncomfortable,” Bronshay Williams, Indian Spring Middle School student, said.

Williams and his sister got tested before they return to school Tuesday.

“Cause I ain’t trying to get people sick,” Williams said.

Waco ISD has about 2,000 PCR tests on hand to test through Wednesday.

”Everyone has been traveling or they have been around family,” Rhiannon Settles, Waco ISD’s Director of Health Services, said.

“We want to make sure we can bring back all of our students and our employees back safely.”

Killeen is prepared to rapidly test about 1,000 people and the company providing the tests in Killeen does have the capability to pull additional tests regionally if needed.

“We are coming off of this holiday break where they have already been off,” Taina Maya, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, said.

“We would like to get them right back in the classroom.”

School leaders say they are prepared if these tests do come back positive while following CDC and the health district’s guidance.

“If we have multiple positives in one say elementary class then we will talk with the health department and get guidance from them,” Settles said.

" Same thing for sports teams or if we had one campus that had a lot. We have to treat each case individually.”

At this time, Killeen and Waco ISD both plan to come back to classrooms in person while continuing to track cases and take precautions.

“We are providing masks, we provide hand sanitizer for free, we provide cleaning supplies for free to all of our campuses,” Maya said.

Waco ISD will have PCR testing for students and staff Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waco ISD stadium.

In Killeen, rapid tests will be available for anyone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Nolan Middle School.

Also, Marlin ISD is rapid testing Wednesday from 8:30 to 11:30 am at the middle school for students and staff.

KHS Consulting will be providing free PCR COVID testing from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 1015 N 8th in Killeen.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl

Latest News

Stress, mental health
Pandemic-related stress could increase amid latest COVID surge, experts warn
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
File graphic
Gang-related shooting in College Station leaves three people injured
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19