A Couple of Warm Highs Before Another Front Moves In

It’ll be another chilly night with temperatures cooling to the upper 30′s to low 40′s after sunset. We’ll start Tuesday in the upper 20′s to low 30′s, but sunshine and south winds warm us up quickly during the day. We’ll see highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon with breezy winds. Wednesday morning will still be chilly, but most of us look to stay above freezing. Highs hit the low 60′s during the afternoon as another cold front will move through.

Behind the front, we dip down into the low 50′s for highs on Thursday, before another warmup takes place next weekend. Spotty rain chances arrive with the incoming heat starting Friday night, with slightly better chances during the day on Saturday. A third cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing highs down into the mid 50′s to start the following week.

