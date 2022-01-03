Advertisement

A Couple of Warm Highs Before Another Front Moves In

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another chilly night with temperatures cooling to the upper 30′s to low 40′s after sunset. We’ll start Tuesday in the upper 20′s to low 30′s, but sunshine and south winds warm us up quickly during the day. We’ll see highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon with breezy winds. Wednesday morning will still be chilly, but most of us look to stay above freezing. Highs hit the low 60′s during the afternoon as another cold front will move through.

Behind the front, we dip down into the low 50′s for highs on Thursday, before another warmup takes place next weekend. Spotty rain chances arrive with the incoming heat starting Friday night, with slightly better chances during the day on Saturday. A third cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing highs down into the mid 50′s to start the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl

Latest News

Another Night Below Freezing with Warmer Highs To Follow
KWTX Fastcast Images
Arctic cold starts to exit today, but another front is lurking mid-week
Sean's Monday Fastcast
FastCast
Another COLD NIGHT Ahead with Better Highs To Start The Week