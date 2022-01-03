Advertisement

Famous Key West buoy burned after 2 set tree on fire

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the tourist attraction.

Authorities said two males lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the buoy around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the flames charred sections of the colorful, 4-ton cement monument that reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company shows two people lighting the tree on fire near the marker, with the flames leaving a large black burn mark on the monument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
As schools grapple with social media threats & the nation marks the 9th anniversary of the...
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital