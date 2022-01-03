Advertisement

Gang-related shooting in College Station leaves three people injured

File graphic
File graphic
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - A gang-related shooting left three victims injured in College Station.

The incident occurred at 12:36 a.m. Sunday Jan. 2 at the 600 block of Wellborn Road between George Bush Dr. and Holleman Dr.

The three individuals with non-life threatening injuries were transported to local hospitals.

The shooting occurred at a party where gang members were present, according to police. The incident is believed to be gang-related and non-threatening to the public.

The suspects remain at large.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect involved in downtown Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Fire Department Vehicles at Fire on Grayson St.
Central Texas firefighters extinguish house fire before flames spread to neighboring apartment complex
Firefighters say the mobile home is a total loss after a fire on Sunday morning.
Mobile Home in Mexia deemed ‘total loss’ after house fire