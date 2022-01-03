Gang-related shooting in College Station leaves three people injured
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - A gang-related shooting left three victims injured in College Station.
The incident occurred at 12:36 a.m. Sunday Jan. 2 at the 600 block of Wellborn Road between George Bush Dr. and Holleman Dr.
The three individuals with non-life threatening injuries were transported to local hospitals.
The shooting occurred at a party where gang members were present, according to police. The incident is believed to be gang-related and non-threatening to the public.
The suspects remain at large.
If anyone has any information about this incident, call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.
