Mobile Home in Mexia deemed ‘total loss’ after house fire

Firefighters say the mobile home is a total loss after a fire on Sunday morning.
Firefighters say the mobile home is a total loss after a fire on Sunday morning.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Mexia Fire Department were called to a structure fire at approximately 10:46 a.m. at Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 1303 block of East Carthage St.

The department was unable to save the mobile home that caught on fire. The home is a total loss, according to the Mexia City Manger.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 11:28 a.m.

The fire is under investigation. No firefighters were harmed.

