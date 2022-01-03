Mobile Home in Mexia deemed ‘total loss’ after house fire

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Mexia Fire Department were called to a structure fire at approximately 10:46 a.m. at Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 1303 block of East Carthage St.

The department was unable to save the mobile home that caught on fire. The home is a total loss, according to the Mexia City Manger.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 11:28 a.m.

The fire is under investigation. No firefighters were harmed.

