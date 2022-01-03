Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
With many fans ready to see Baylor come out on top against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, some are...
Local store prepares for Baylor win in the Sugar Bowl

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews amid a heavy snowstorm. Federal offices were...
RAW: Biden arrives during snowstorm at Joint Base Andrews
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children