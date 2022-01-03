Oregon family speaks after hikers rescued from winter storm

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KEZI) - Two hikers were rescued after being stranded for days in a snow-covered mountain territory in Oregon.

Considering the brutal conditions they were in, their survival has gained national attention.

Their family is now sharing the survival story with the world.

“I was just in my kitchen and I broke down on the floor and I was like, ‘OK, he’s going to be OK, we’ll be fine,” said Aria Bucko, the sister of hiker Christian Farnsworth.

Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer were found safe and alive on New Year’s Day after being reported missing Dec. 23.

“It was a miracle none of them, with the medical problems that could’ve happened, it was amazing they were able to survive that long,” Bucko said.

The two 19-year-olds spent nine days in thick snow near Swastika Mountain before they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Bucko mentioned they had nearly a half tank of gas, and by the time they got up to the mountain there was already close to 3 inches of snow and their food supply was running low.

“They decided they would make a teepee out of tarps, they didn’t have a tent with them,” Bucko said.

By the second day, another foot of snow arrived and that is when they realized they needed to be rescued.

“They didn’t realize that much snow was going to happen. They tried keeping warm by lighting a fire in the teepee, but it started messing with their health because it was smoky inside. It just wasn’t working,” Bucko said. “They tried getting their car out of the snow if they could start going down the mountain, but it just got to the point where they just couldn’t dig it out.”

Alan Crawford, the father of Farnsworth, says they didn’t even know he was on a hike or who Jasmer was until they took to social media to get some answers.

“We were able to reach out to his family and found through them that they had talked about going to Swastika Mountain or at least were interested in that. That was the first point where we really felt like we had maybe a solid idea as to where the area they had gone to,” Crawford said.

They began posting flyers all over social media, while crews scoured the mountain.

“They actually were able to get somehow the Coast Guard there from the coast, which was an absolute miracle. And to the boy’s credit, Christian had gotten out and made an SOS sign in the snow that the helicopter was able to see,” Crawford said.

Nine days stranded, five of those without food or cell phone service. A huge snowstorm was approaching, but thankfully they got out of there just in time without any medical concerns.

“It was kind of crazy FaceTiming with him after he had gotten back, he had gone from the campsite to the helicopter to the airport to the sheriff’s office driving them to my grandparents’ house,” Bucko said. “When he got there, food was ready and him and Parker were just scarfing it down. They hadn’t eaten in at least five days, and it was a lot of him kind of like realizing, ‘I just got out of that and now I’m in a warm home and I’m OK and we’re gonna be OK.”

The family hopes sharing their story will show others how important it is to take precautions when going hiking or camping.

It is critical to check the weather and tell people where you plan to go.

