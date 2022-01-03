Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.

The robbery happened on December 31, 2021 at about 10:30 p.m.

Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police said the suspect ran away from the business after he stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the suspect as an African American man wearing a white hooded shirt with multicolored stripes, a baseball hat with a red bill, a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

The man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.

If you know who the suspect is or have information regarding this case, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

