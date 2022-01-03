Advertisement

Suspect involved in downtown Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve

Shooting on Oct. 10, 2021 involved off-duty Mart officer
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday announced Trelyon Boone, 23, of Waco, was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection to the downtown Waco shooting involving an off-duty officer from Mart.

Police say Boone was arrested by an outside agency for aggravated assault. Boone has since been transported to McLennan County Jail.

On Oct. 10. 2021, an off-duty officer with the Mart Police Department fired a round at the vehicle driven by Boone, the suspect in the shooting in downtown Waco that left a man wounded.

The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery and his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting was the result of an argument between Boone and a woman. A second man reportedly stepped in to stop the argument.

Police said the two men argued and three other men joined the argument against the man trying to break up the initial argument.

“The victim was punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground,” police said in a news release. “After getting back up, the victim began walking toward the suspect when the suspect then pulled out a gun, fired it in the air, and then at the victim.”

The off-duty Mart Police officer, working as a security job near the shooting, heard the rounds fired in the air. As he approached the men involved in the fight and the shooting, the off-duty officer reportedly witnessed Boone discharging a weapon, striking the victim.

After shooting the victim, Boone entered his vehicle to flee the scene and ignored orders to get out of the vehicle.

“The officer tried to detain the suspect, ordering the suspect to get out of his vehicle. Boone accelerated toward the officer and that is when the Mart officer discharged his duty firearm, hitting the vehicle,” police said in the news release.

