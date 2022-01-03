Sweet! Young Baylor fan receives Treston Ebner’s game jersey after Sugar Bowl victory

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football star Trestan Ebner made an adoring young fan’s Sugar Bowl experience in New Orleans over the weekend even sweeter after giving the local fifth grader his gameday jersey just hours after the Bears’ bowl game victory over Ole’ Miss.

Knox Harris, 11, a student at River Valley Intermediate in the Midway Independent School District, attended the Sugar Bowl with his family. His father, Blake, is an employee and graduate of Baylor. The boy’s mother, Sami, is also a Baylor alum.

Knox has been to most Baylor home games since attending his first Baylor football game at just a month-and-a-half old.

After the 21-7 victor over Ole’ Miss, Knox stayed up until after 1 a.m. to welcome the players back to the team hotel and that’s when he spotted his favorite player in the lobby.

Knox was wearing a number 1 jersey, which happens to be Ebner’s number, as he approached the player who had already showered and changed out of his uniform.

“After the game, I asked Trestan for a picture and he asked if I wanted to swap jerseys,” Knox said.

Knox never expected the offer or that the player would come through with giving such a personal item to a fan he didn’t know, but before Knox knew it, the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year had gone up to his room and returned with his white gameday jersey in hand.

Ebner would not accept Knox’s jersey, but still gave him his.

“I thought it was really cool Trestan gave me his Sugar Bowl game jersey because he’s my favorite player,” said Knox.

The jersey wasn’t the only thing Ebner left with Knox.

The star also had some advice for the boy.

“He told me to always be respectful, always do your school work , always trust in God and honor your father and mother,” Knox said.

Knox’s family arrived back in Waco early Monday morning. The diehard fan says he doesn’t plan to wear the jersey because Ebner signed it and he wants to protect it by framing it.

Knox says the jersey will forever remind him of the kindness shown from his favorite athlete.

“I will never forget watching Trestan play for the Bears and I’ll never forget this moment for the rest of my life,” the boy said.

