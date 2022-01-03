Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in Sherman said they’re selling it, but fast.

“Anywhere from pipe covers, faucet covers, down to the heat that they can put in,” said Charlene Grundhoffer, who works at the Sherman Tractor Supply Company. “A lot of people are concerned about their animals, so all of our heat lamps, light bulbs have pretty much been the big sellers for us right now.”

This weekend’s cold front not only brought in below-freezing temperatures but some deja vu.

“People were buying everything that they could get,” said Grundhoffer. “People were worried, so I think we even saw that come back this year. That when this cold snap hit, they were just really in fear that this is gonna last a lot longer than it did last year.”

Last February’s winter storm knocked out power for millions, thousands dealt with frozen pipes, and it killed hundreds.

ERCOT said on Thursday they’re ready for the winter weather after inspecting hundreds of electric generation units.

Still, Grundhoffer said she’s seeing customers stay cautious and purchase the winter inventory anyway.

“I think in preparation of what happened last year,” said Grundhoffer. “I think that they’re trying their best to get ahead of it, as most have done, and I think that we’ve been able luckily here to supply them with what they’re looking for.”

