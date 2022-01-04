Advertisement

35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Glenn Caldwell, Jr
Glenn Caldwell, Jr(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to ignoring his daughter’s need for medical attention resulting in the amputation of her feet.

Caldwell’s daughter contracted frostbite on her feet during the winter storm in February 2021. However, Caldwell did not seek medical attention for his daughter, who is disabled, until March. Both of her feet required amputation due to the lack of timely medical attention. Caldwell was then charged with injury to a disabled individual.

The state called three witnesses Tuesday during the sentencing trial.

Dr. Austin Eagleton, a local physician, describes the girl’s soft tissue as he saw it on March 1, 2021, as having gangrene, and being dead.

“Can’t get any worse,” he said.

Eagleton says it takes five to seven days for gangrene to appear after exposure to extreme cold.

“I see these feet and I immediately think, this is going to require amputation,” he said, and went on to describe the injury as life-threatening if he did not perform amputation.

Next, the state called Francisca Rojas with Child Protective Services. She is an investigative supervisor. Rojas said that Caldwell had eight prior investigations with CPS starting in 2002; this case is the ninth. Defense says of the nine cases, two came out reason to believe.

Finally, the state called Detective Aaron Hinton, who focuses on crimes against children. During a March 4 interview with Caldwell and when seeing photos of the trailer they lived in, he discovered that the disabled child’s room has no window “for quite some time” and her room did not have a heater.

Glenn Caldwell, 45, made an open plea in front of Smith County Judge Kerry Russell in November, waiving his right to a jury trial.

Glenn Caldwell in court Tuesday.
Glenn Caldwell in court Tuesday.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

