Advertisement

4 in custody after traffic stop made by Killeen Police Department

A traffic stop led to four individuals in police custody in Killeen.
A traffic stop led to four individuals in police custody in Killeen.((Courtesy Photo))
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic stop led to four individuals in police custody in Killeen.

A white Chevy pickup was stopped by Killeen Police Department officers at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at the 1500 block of S. Ft. Hood St.

During their investigation, an armed subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A chase was led where officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

Latest News

Those with Midway ISD say the district is on the cusp of a teacher shortage.
Central Texas school districts start new semester trying to fill employee gaps
Districts head into semester trying to fill employee gaps
Districts head into semester trying to fill employee gaps
Home COVID tests could skew case counts
Home COVID tests could skew case counts
Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor
Whataburger releases new Spicy Ketchup flavor for a limited time