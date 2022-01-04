4 in custody after traffic stop made by Killeen Police Department
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic stop led to four individuals in police custody in Killeen.
A white Chevy pickup was stopped by Killeen Police Department officers at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at the 1500 block of S. Ft. Hood St.
During their investigation, an armed subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
A chase was led where officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
