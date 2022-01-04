Another freeze expected Thursday night

We have a couple of fronts that will move through Central Texas for the back-half of the work see. Our first is just a weak cold front that comes in tomorrow with little impact on our forecast. Tomorrow will be very pleasant with temperatures starting around 40 degrees and warming into the mid 60s. All that first front will do is bring a wind shift as a light breeze from the north accompanies sunshine tomorrow. A stronger front is set to arrive on Thursday, and that one will bring in another dose of colder temperatures for us.

The stronger of the two fronts looks like it will make it here buy Thursday morning. We start the day with temperatures in the 40s and the rest of the day hovers in the 40s - so the day starts chilly and stays chilly Thursday. Factor in a gusty north wind and the extra chill will make it feel like the 30s! Expect another area-wide freeze on Friday morning with temperatures dropping below freezing, into the mid 20s.

Temperatures rebound back into the 50s for highs on Friday with a big jump up in temperatures on Saturday as we top off around 70 degrees! That’s ahead of another front for the weekend. The weekend front looks to have a chance to bring in some rain - it’s a little chance, but it’s there. Temperatures should dip behind this weekend’s front into the 50s for a few days.

