Another quick shot of Arctic air arrives soon

We’re finally starting to shake the chill from last weekend’s cold front but before we get too hot for too long, another cold front is set to swing through Central Texas and drop temperatures once again! We’ll start the day Tuesday close to freezing but ample sunshine and the return of gusty south winds will propel temperatures back into the low-to-mid 60s. Yes, we’re expecting another warmer-than-normal afternoon, but thankfully highs should be within 10° of the average (which isn’t something we said frequently in December). A weak area of low pressure moves through the area late tonight and tomorrow well in advance of our next cold front. The low should bring us a bit of varied weather. Most Central Texas cities and towns should reach the low-to-mid 60s for highs but some 50s could be possible if clouds form. Winds should be relatively calm, but some cities and towns east of I-35 should see gusty north winds around 20 MPH.

A strong cold front swings through Thursday around daybreak. While temperatures should initially start out in the 40s in the morning, the cold front should only allow temperatures to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s late in the day. Gusty north winds as high as 30 MPH will pull the cold air through Central Texas and will give us a wind chill in the 30s pretty much all day long. Winds subsiding Thursday night should allow temperatures to dip into the mid-to-upper 20s Friday morning but highs should rebound back into the mid-50s in the afternoon. We’ll be close to 70° Saturday ahead of another front arriving Sunday. Ahead of that front, some isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, mainly east of I-35, but nearly everyone should remain dry. Temperatures should dip behind Sunday’s front into the 50s for a few days.

