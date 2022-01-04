Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Rubin Randolph ‘The Rocket’ never quits, regardless of hurdles

By Pete Sousa
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco, where a ‘rocket’ has never quit, regardless of any hurdles put in front of him.

Margie Shelton nominated Rubin Randolph for the Daniel Stark KWTX Be Remarkable Award because she says he has a positive impact on just about every person he comes in contact with.

“He’s just a special person and everybody’s life he touches they always come back knowing who Rubin is - because he always wants to bring out the best in people.”, Margie Shelton, Nominator

The Robinson High graduate has been involved with the football team for decades - encouraging the team at games with his positive fire and never-quit attitude. He also competes himself and recently dominated at the special Olympics - as he’s lived life with Williams Syndrome and is a person with special needs.

“Tell them what you did last week!”, Margie Shelton

“I got second place in the skill competition”, Rubin Randolph, Be Remarkable Winner

“And what did your team win?”, Margie Shelton

“Seven medals”, Rubin Randolph

But it’s more than just athletic competition where Rubin is golden.  Off the field, he’s a Sunday School Helper at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead and volunteers for the choir as their equipment manager.

“Rubin you’re an inspiration to a lot of people - you’re famous around here... and as part of the Be Remarkable program we’re donating $500 dollars for you to do whatever you want with it”, Danny Daniel Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Rubin’s motto is “Rockets Never Quit” - and by living that motto and never letting any limitations slow him down - he is truly remarkable.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us to Waco, where a 'rocket' has never quit, regardless of any...
Rubin Randolph 'The Rocket' never quits, regardless of hurdles
Leeann Fortenberry and her daughter Faith sold 100 pies over the holidays to make sure they had...
Pies to the Sugar Bowl! Mother and daughter bake their way to memorable New Orleans trip
Baylor football star Trestan Ebner made an adoring young fan’s Sugar Bowl experience in New...
Sweet! Young Baylor fan receives Trestan Ebner’s game jersey after Sugar Bowl victory
Dr. Ali Covert, 31, of Waco, has gone down from 340 pounds to 200 pounds and dropped 10 pant...
Waco woman’s transformation came the old fashioned way: exercise, nutrition and discipline