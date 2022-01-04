Be Remarkable: Rubin Randolph ‘The Rocket’ never quits, regardless of hurdles

WACO, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco, where a ‘rocket’ has never quit, regardless of any hurdles put in front of him.

Margie Shelton nominated Rubin Randolph for the Daniel Stark KWTX Be Remarkable Award because she says he has a positive impact on just about every person he comes in contact with.

“He’s just a special person and everybody’s life he touches they always come back knowing who Rubin is - because he always wants to bring out the best in people.”, Margie Shelton, Nominator

The Robinson High graduate has been involved with the football team for decades - encouraging the team at games with his positive fire and never-quit attitude. He also competes himself and recently dominated at the special Olympics - as he’s lived life with Williams Syndrome and is a person with special needs.

“Tell them what you did last week!”, Margie Shelton

“I got second place in the skill competition”, Rubin Randolph, Be Remarkable Winner

“And what did your team win?”, Margie Shelton

“Seven medals”, Rubin Randolph

But it’s more than just athletic competition where Rubin is golden. Off the field, he’s a Sunday School Helper at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead and volunteers for the choir as their equipment manager.

“Rubin you’re an inspiration to a lot of people - you’re famous around here... and as part of the Be Remarkable program we’re donating $500 dollars for you to do whatever you want with it”, Danny Daniel Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Rubin’s motto is “Rockets Never Quit” - and by living that motto and never letting any limitations slow him down - he is truly remarkable.

