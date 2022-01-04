Advertisement

Driver injured after truck collides with train

By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS said one person was injured after a collision between a pick-up truck and an Amtrak train on the evening of Dec. 29.

According to DPS, a Dodge pick-up, driven by a 31-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Mills Lane, about three and a half miles north of Holland around 5:20 p.m.

DPS said the driver failed to stop at a railroad crossing for an approaching train, and the train hit the rear passenger side of the truck.

The driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with incapacitating injuries. He was the only occupant of the truck.

The Amtrak train did not derail, and no injuries were reported on the train. The crash investigation is active and open.

Texas DPS reminds drivers that Texas law requires drivers to yield the right of way to trains. It is against the law to cross tracks if a train is visible, or to drive around gates that have been lowered at a railroad crossing.

