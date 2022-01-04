Advertisement

Gov. Abbott sues Biden over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden(CNN PHOTO)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is suing the Biden Administration over its “unconstitutional” vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the Texas governor reminded everyone to not punish any Texas National Guard member who choose to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Abbott said in the letter.

The letter comes after the Biden administration tried to subject non-federal guardsmen to an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Last month, Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirming that will not impose the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.

“In that capacity, on October 4, 2021, I ordered the Adjutant General of Texas to comply with my Executive Order GA-39,” Abbott said in the letter a month prior. “If unvaccinated guardsmen suffer any adverse consequences within the State of Texas, they will have only President Biden and his Administration to blame.”

