Advertisement

Homicides dip in Killeen in 2021; City leader urges community to help police solve cases

By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen experienced a decrease in homicides over the past year from 31 in 2020 to 18 in 2021.

City Councilwoman Melissa Brown said those numbers are little relief for those who lost a loved one. “We have family members who are grieving this year. We have 18 families who are grieving the loss of the loved ones through homicide,” said Brown.

The age of the homicide victims range from 16 to 67.

“Every time I saw the news that we had another homicide, my heart sank. That’s another one of our citizens who’s lost to violence that we may have been able to prevent,” Brown said.

The councilwoman said it will take a lot more than police to solve these crimes, it takes the community.

“Besides the citizen involvement, we really need to find out how we can help our police department retain officers and gain new officers and then get the community that’s actually going to support them and give information so we can solve these crimes,” says Brown.

“Solving them will go a long way towards showing people, you can’t do this, and Killeen, you will get caught and there will be penalties.”

No charges have been filed in connection to three of the 18 homicide cases.

Suspects are in custody in three other cases and one person is in a juvenile detention center awaiting further charges.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
A bungee fitness workout at Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights
Local gym offering bungee, trampoline fitness to encourage consistency with New Year’s resolutions
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Killeen police walk hand and hand with local children for Krab Kingz "Shop with a Cop".
Local businesses partner with Killeen Police for “Shop with a Cop”
Dezba Terry, a Veteran single mother of two, receives gift card from The Home Depot Foundation.
Home Depot partners with local groups to give one local veteran a big Surprise
Community members speak with Verdunity staff about the future of Killeen.
Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan
Soldiers and Family members picked the a a farm grown Christmas tree on fort Hood.
Fort Hood partners with FedEx, Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real trees to families