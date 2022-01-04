Homicides dip in Killeen in 2021; City leader urges community to help police solve cases

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen experienced a decrease in homicides over the past year from 31 in 2020 to 18 in 2021.

City Councilwoman Melissa Brown said those numbers are little relief for those who lost a loved one. “We have family members who are grieving this year. We have 18 families who are grieving the loss of the loved ones through homicide,” said Brown.

The age of the homicide victims range from 16 to 67.

“Every time I saw the news that we had another homicide, my heart sank. That’s another one of our citizens who’s lost to violence that we may have been able to prevent,” Brown said.

The councilwoman said it will take a lot more than police to solve these crimes, it takes the community.

“Besides the citizen involvement, we really need to find out how we can help our police department retain officers and gain new officers and then get the community that’s actually going to support them and give information so we can solve these crimes,” says Brown.

“Solving them will go a long way towards showing people, you can’t do this, and Killeen, you will get caught and there will be penalties.”

No charges have been filed in connection to three of the 18 homicide cases.

Suspects are in custody in three other cases and one person is in a juvenile detention center awaiting further charges.

