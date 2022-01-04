Local health district recommends boosters as kids head back to school

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As kids head back to school, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Waco McLennan County Public Health District recommends getting your kids a COVID-19 booster shot.

On Monday, the FDA approved an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12 and up. Boosters are already approved and recommended for everyone 16 and up.

Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the health district, said boosters are already a part of routine childhood vaccines. Craine said getting boosted is just another step to help make sure kids are healthy at school, especially during a time when other illnesses, like the flu and RSV are common.

“All of these viruses can make you very, very sick and they mimic each other, so it’s difficult to tell,” Craine said. “If you see your child getting sick or not feeling well, just really tired and lackluster, consider taking them to their pediatrician. That is the best way to find out what’s really going on with them.”

Craine said boosters are a life-changer, and they are necessary for helping us get back to normalcy and get in control of COVID-19. Craine added getting the booster can be the difference between getting a mild case of COVID-19 and being sick for a few days, and ending up in the hospital.

If people are vaccinated and boosted, the CDC recommendations for quarantine also change.

“It just changes everything,” Craine said. “If a person unfortunately gets COVID in your home, and the rest of you vaccinated, it’s not going to be as restrictive and dangerous for you. So it’s going to make a difference. It’s going to mean that you know your children and your grandchildren can come together and not have to worry about infecting each other.”

In addition to approving booster shots for children 12 and up, the FDA also changed the time frame for getting a booster shot. Now, people can get a booster five months after being vaccinated, instead of six.

Pfizer vaccines, as well as Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, will be available at free clinics hosted by the health district this week.

Monday through Friday - Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 4th vaccination clinics: - Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Dr.) from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Robinson I.S.D. Intermediate Campus Café (605 S. Old Robinson Rd.) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, January 5th clinics: - Connally I.S.D. Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. - Lorena I.S.D. Cafeteria (1 Leopard Ln., Lorena) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, January 6th clinic: - Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks Dr.) from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Friday, January 7th clinic: - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the Parlor (517 Columbus Ave.) from 7:30 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, January 8th clinics: - China Spring I.S.D. Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Rd.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. - Estella Maxey Place Apartments (1809 J. J. Flewellen Rd.) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

