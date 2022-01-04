Marlin ISD in Central Texas extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Independent School District has extended its winter break until Monday, January 10 after more than 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 during a screening Tuesday morning.

“There were over 30 confirmed positive cases amongst our students, faculty, and staff,” said Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson.

“Due to an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of our school community, the winter break will be extended until Monday January 10.”

Henson urged members of the community to “please take care of yourselves and utilize all safety precautions, including isolation, social distancing, and the strict use of face coverings” for the remainder of the week.

