Advertisement

Senator Cruz says President Biden could be impeached if Republicans take U.S. House

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens during a Senate...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Biden’s support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East. Cruz and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, both potential White House hopefuls in 2024, have focused in particular on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other progressives for criticizing Israel amid an escalating volley of missiles and airstrikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza that has killed hundreds of civilians over the last week. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP, File)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By REBEKAH ALLEN
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz predicted Republicans will impeach President Joe Biden as political payback if they win back the U.S. House this year in the midterm elections.

“Yeah, I do think there’s a chance of that, whether it’s justified or not,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

“Democrats weaponized impeachment,” he said, referring to House Democrats twice voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. “They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. And one of the real disadvantages of doing that … is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Trump is the only president to have been impeached twice, but the Senate lacked the votes needed to convict him in both cases. In 2019, the House impeached Trump over his phone call with the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. A record of the call released by the White House detailed how Trump implored Zelensky to investigate Biden, who beat Trump in 2020, and his son, Hunter Biden.

Last year, the House impeached Trump during his final days in office, charging him with incitement of insurrection for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, Cruz said that impeachment shouldn’t be used as a political tool.

“That’s not how impeachment is meant to work,” he said.

But the junior Texas senator also said there were “multiple grounds to consider for impeachment” against Biden.

“Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article 2 of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” he said. “That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others.”

Cruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texas Republicans have blamed Biden’s less stringent immigration stance for a sharp increase in migrants coming to the border seeking entry into the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Abbott sues Biden over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19
From left: Hope, Maddox, Dante and Mia Cozart. Maddox’s school in the Troy Independent School...
Texas schools rethink gender-based dress code policies after discrimination claims raise new legal issues
File Photo
Abortion providers are apocalyptic over U.S. Supreme Court ruling: “This is a dark day”