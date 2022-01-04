Shooting in Killeen leaves two teens injured

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two teenagers suffered injuries Monday night after a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers responded to a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road about a gunshot victim.

On their way to the scene, officers were advised there was a second victim, according to Ophelia Mina Martinez, a spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department.

Both victims, a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man, were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

“The current condition of both victims is unknown at this time,” Mina Martinez said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information, contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.)

