Advertisement

Shooting in Killeen leaves two teens injured

Two teens were left injured on Monday after a shooting in Killeen.
Two teens were left injured on Monday after a shooting in Killeen.(Justin Jackson)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two teenagers suffered injuries Monday night after a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers responded to a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road about a gunshot victim.

On their way to the scene, officers were advised there was a second victim, according to Ophelia Mina Martinez, a spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department.

Both victims, a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man, were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

“The current condition of both victims is unknown at this time,” Mina Martinez said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information, contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Abbott sues Biden over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard
After working as a translator for the U.S. military for a decade, Lucky is building a new life...
How a former U.S. military translator escaped Afghanistan with his family and started over in Texas
COVID19 boosters
Local health district recommends boosters as kids head back to school
Texas DPS said one person was injured after a collision between a pick-up truck and an Amtrak...
Driver injured after truck collides with train