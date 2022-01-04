Advertisement

Structure fire in Temple remains under investigation

Firefighters of Temple and Troy were called to a structure fire.
Firefighters of Temple and Troy were called to a structure fire.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with Temple Fire & Rescue and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon were working to fully extinguish the remnants of a structure fire in the 7500 lock of Pegasus Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a pile of rubbish and two portable buildings.

The group was able to extinguish the main fire, but the two portables were ruled a complete loss.

No injuries have been reported with the incident, according to the city of Temple.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

