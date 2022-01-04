Advertisement

Whataburger releases new Spicy Ketchup flavor for a limited time

Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor
Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor(Whataburger)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger has added a new ketchup flavor for a limited time at its locations in Texas.

Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 joins the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and the Spicy Ketchup.

The flavor is “gets its distinctive flavor from the combination of Whataburger’s signature Fancy Ketchup recipe, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers and a blend of signature spices,” according to its website.

“As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This New Year’s weekend, a young Central Texas woman returned to her hometown as a world...
Salado: Young bull rider returns home as a world champion
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021 in the 1200 block of Speight...
Suspect in October Waco shooting arrested on Christmas Eve
Police were told a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. Police...
Police in Killeen ask for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

Latest News

Those with Midway ISD say the district is on the cusp of a teacher shortage.
Central Texas school districts start new semester trying to fill employee gaps
Districts head into semester trying to fill employee gaps
Districts head into semester trying to fill employee gaps
Home COVID tests could skew case counts
Home COVID tests could skew case counts
A traffic stop led to four individuals in police custody in Killeen.
4 in custody after traffic stop made by Killeen Police Department