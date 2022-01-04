Advertisement

Wreath retrieval to be held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen

(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The annual wreath retrieval at the Killeen Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. Sat. Jan. 8.

The event is hosted by the Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, a non-profit of the area.

The Christmas wreaths were laid on the graves of those who’ve died serving our country on Nov. 27,2021. Family members of those who have passed laid the wreaths on the graves of their loved ones while volunteers laid them on those who did not have family.

Buses will begin at 8 a.m. from the Texas A&M Central Texas campus.

In case of inclement weather, the retrieval will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at 10 a.m.

