Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed

Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor’s top 15 ranked matchup against the the Texas longhorns is postponed due to covid issues on the Baylor team.

The game is originally at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Ferrell Center at the1900 block of S. University Parks Dr.

Earlier this week, the home matchup against TCU was postponed.  

If the Bears are able to meet the Big 12′s covid thresholds of six healthy players and one healthy coach, their next game will be Wednesday Jan. 12 against Oklahoma.

