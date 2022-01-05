Central Texas county delays first trials of 2022 over COVID-19 protocols, concerns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Not one, but two jury trials in McLennan County this week have been cancelled and rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

“In these interesting times, we’ve been trying to figure out a way to get back down to the courthouse, and it’s been a bumpy ride,” said Jon Gimble, District Clerk, McLennan County.

Bumpy, but safe according to Gimble who explains why the first two trials in the 19th District Court had to be called off and reset.

“The first priority setting, the defendant showed up and had a temperature and couldn’t get into the courtroom...the second trial, we got a jury seated and they ended up having to be delayed to later in January due to some exposures of participants,” said Gimble. “We’re getting started, it’s just not as fast as we were hoping for.”

Melvin Vincent has been out on bond since he was indicted on a charge of injury to a child in 2016: he had a fever Monday, and wasn’t allowed into the courthouse for his trial.

Then the trial for Fernando Torres, who was fourth on the list but called second for unknown reasons, was reset after multiple trial “participants” were reportedly exposed to COVID-19.

Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from incidents in 2014.

Both the trials for Torres and Vincent, which have been in limbo and haven’t been adjudicated for years, are now further delayed.

The Torres trial was reset for the week of Jan. 18, however, the Vincent trial won’t come back around until May at the earliest, sources say.

“The court system is needed for somewhat breaking the ‘log jam’, and for many of these cases a jury trial is the only answer to that,” said Gimble.

In the Fall, Gimble’s office made plans for the winter court cases by shifting to the U.S. Dept. of Education and CDC standards of 3-foot social distancing.

“Which allowed us to use our beautiful old courthouse and our visiting courtroom for jury empaneling instead of spacing out at the BASE,” said Gimble. “Instead of handling one district court trial and one county court every few weeks, we wanted to start getting back to at least one district court trial every week and two county court trials a week.”

While it’s frustrating the first trials of the year didn’t go as planned, Gimble says it’s necessary to make sure justice is served--legally, and safely.

“Because it’s a little tight quarters where we’re going (the courtrooms), and we’re kind of pushing the limits on how we can safely handle everything, we’re screening them (everyone) at the door and if you have the temperature of 100.1, if you’re above that, then we don’t let you in the courthouse, people’s safety is one thing we take very seriously, that’s one reason we have sheriff’s deputies with infrared temperature scanners at the door.” said Gimble. “We want to get as much done as we can, but as much done as we can safely.”

While many cases have settled, Gimble says they have a lot to make up for.

“If we only have one district court trial and two county courts every week, that’s about twice as much activity as we had last year for jury trials,” said Gimble.

Court officials are asking McLennan County residents to take care of themselves because they need healthy jurors--and staffers--to help them start making a dent in the county’s backlog of cases, compounded by the pandemic.

“We’re taking it very seriously, not just for the public but our staff, and we need to make sure we’re protecting both the public and us because my staff is needed for the court system to operate,” said Gimble.

Citizens who receive a jury summons who are ill can contact jury@co.mclennan.tx.us to receive instructions on how to proceed to avoid potentially exposing others.

“We’re trying to mitigate the risk,” said Gimble.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.