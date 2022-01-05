Advertisement

Central Texas districts plan for more clinics as cases surge, students return

Marlin ISD and other school districts are going back to partnerships with health facilities to...
Marlin ISD and other school districts are going back to partnerships with health facilities to offer COVID test and vaccinations.(KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - More plans are in the works with local school districts to ward off the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after one pushed back its spring start date because of climbing cases. For Marlin Independent School District, it is going back to partnerships started at the beginning of the pandemic to offer test and vaccine clinics.

“I’m with the rest of the world, we’re all hoping that eventually one of these variants will be the last,” said Stacy Parker, Marlin’s executive director of academics and student services.

There is a plan to offer more COVID vaccines from 4:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the district’s middle school campus.

“I think with the omicron there will be an even higher interest,” said Parker. ““With each variant, we’ve seen an increase of participation or interest.”

On Tuesday, the district announced it was pushing its spring start date back by nearly a week, because of climbing community cases.

Now, the plan is to use the help of the local health district and other hospitals to offer more tests and shots on its campus.

“It also helps prevent our parents from having to drive to neighboring cities, larger cities, like Waco or Temple,” said Parker.

Across the region at Copperas Cove Independent School District, the tactic is the same.

The district provided a statement to KWTX News 10 on its plan for the upcoming semester.

“CCISD has had rapid testing since the fall for both staff and students. We have held 14 shot clinics and partnered with Coryell Medical Center and Darnall for additional shot clinics at their locations.   We have even held flu shot clinics and all of our schools and departments. So we have been extremely proactive have not seen any spikes. Our plan will remain the same as it has for the last several months.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Lawyer: Father of North Texas triple-murder suspect did not know son had gun
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Marlin ISD extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

A health care worker with Dignity LLC performs a PCR test for COVID-19 on a Brownsville...
Flooding emergency rooms, calling 911: Texans are going to great lengths to find COVID-19 tests
Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Temple Police find 15-year-old runaway
Isaiah 117 House remolds existing homes.
National non-profit wants to open local home for foster kids in transition.
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed