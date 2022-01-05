Central Texas districts plan for more clinics as cases surge, students return

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - More plans are in the works with local school districts to ward off the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after one pushed back its spring start date because of climbing cases. For Marlin Independent School District, it is going back to partnerships started at the beginning of the pandemic to offer test and vaccine clinics.

“I’m with the rest of the world, we’re all hoping that eventually one of these variants will be the last,” said Stacy Parker, Marlin’s executive director of academics and student services.

There is a plan to offer more COVID vaccines from 4:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the district’s middle school campus.

“I think with the omicron there will be an even higher interest,” said Parker. ““With each variant, we’ve seen an increase of participation or interest.”

On Tuesday, the district announced it was pushing its spring start date back by nearly a week, because of climbing community cases.

Now, the plan is to use the help of the local health district and other hospitals to offer more tests and shots on its campus.

“It also helps prevent our parents from having to drive to neighboring cities, larger cities, like Waco or Temple,” said Parker.

Across the region at Copperas Cove Independent School District, the tactic is the same.

The district provided a statement to KWTX News 10 on its plan for the upcoming semester.

“CCISD has had rapid testing since the fall for both staff and students. We have held 14 shot clinics and partnered with Coryell Medical Center and Darnall for additional shot clinics at their locations. We have even held flu shot clinics and all of our schools and departments. So we have been extremely proactive have not seen any spikes. Our plan will remain the same as it has for the last several months.”

