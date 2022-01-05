Central Texas school districts start new semester trying to fill employee gaps

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The first day back from the holiday break at the Midway Independent School District in Waco came with a little more work than usual because of staff shortages.

Five high school teachers at Midway ISD either resigned or retired.

“At this point, we have no students without a qualified teacher in their classroom,” said Traci Marlin, the district’s director of communications. “But we’re having to do a lot of adjustments that affect a lot of people to make that happen.”

The classrooms are okay, but there is less wiggle room.

“We can’t afford to lose people,” said Marlin. “We don’t currently have any teaching openings, but we are on the cusp of this issue.”

The openings the district currently has are for bus drivers, custodians, aides and substitutes. That is not unique to just Midway.

Many area school districts are experiencing similar issues on top of teacher shortages.

Places like Killeen Independent School District are trying to mend the issue with job fairs.

“I’ve been trying to get in the school district for a little bit, now,” said Tricia Ignacio, a job fair attendee. “So this is my perfect opportunity, right?”

Ignacio is taking advantage of the opportunity to find a job.

“Everybody is leaving and I’m trying to look for a job,” said Ignacio. “I mean, I need the money.”

Events like that are being planned by Midway, along with other possible incentives. In the meantime, the district is dealing with some classroom issues.

“We have increased class sizes. We have teachers that have lost their additional planning periods or are having to change courses mid-year,” said Marlin.

So for now, the district is just going to have to make do.

“Even though when we’re making it work, it is not as quality as we’d like for that to be,” said Marlin.

