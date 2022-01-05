Copperas Cove looking holding visioning session to update city ordinances

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Copperas Cove is looking to update zoning ordinances in the area, but it wants to make sure people in the area have a chance to share their thoughts.

People can get involved by attending a community visioning session Thursday night at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

Bobby Lewis, the development services director for Copperas Cove, said it’s been over a decade since the ordinances were updated, so they’re a bit outdated.

Zoning ordinances control everything from where a house can go, to what kinds of signs and landscaping are required, to how much parking is allowed.

With all the construction and growth happening in the area, Lewis said the city wants to make sure the zoning fits its goals.

“We’re looking also at some of our traffic issues and traffic circulation, traffic patterns,” Lewis said. “And so we want to be able to connect the city to its commerce areas better so we can promote economic growth.”

The city is just starting the process of updating zoning ordinances, and it’s partnering with Kendig Keith Collaborative to work through current ordinances and gather feedback.

Lewis said since they are just beginning the process, they are looking for feedback about the entire city, although there is a focus on revitalizing the Highway 190 corridor.

Brian Mabry, project manager for Kendig Keith Collaborative, said sometimes, zoning ordinances can make it difficult for businesses to come to certain areas.

“More generally, I would say a lot of the more national chains that want to locate in a city appreciate a city having zoning because it protects their interests, it protects their investment in their property that they’re looking at building,” Mabry said. “They know something that they wouldn’t like to have next door is potentially going to be able to locate there.”

Additionally, Mabry said in the last 10 years, there has been a push to have a more pedestrian-friendly environment, with sidewalks and shade, and that is also something zoning can address.

During the meeting on Thursday, Mabry said residents will have a chance to share what they like and don’t like about different things zoning can change.

“Maybe showing big signs and smaller signs, or parking that has no landscaping within it, or a parking lot with landscaping in it” Mabry said. “And they’ll be able to weigh in, either through their phone or on paper to say you know the image that they prefer out of the two. That will give us some guidance as we work forward through this project.”

Mabry said the feedback gathered from the meeting will be used to create drafts of new zoning ordinances, which will eventually be presented to city council in 2023.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center at 1206 W Avenue B.

