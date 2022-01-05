Advertisement

COVID Service Sites to open in Killeen

Killeen ISD vaccine clinic
Killeen ISD vaccine clinic(Megan Vanselow)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Covid Service sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday Jan.6-7 at the former Nolan Middle School at the 505 block of E. Jasper Road.

The city of Killeen will be partnering with the Killeen Independent School District and Texas Military Department to provide free rapid COVID19 testing and vaccines.

The services will also be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 to 14 at the same area.

Services will also be held from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 10 to 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center at the 3301 block S. WS Young Drive.

The following will be available:

Rapid Test

Pfizer Adult (12 years and older) Vaccine to include booster (16 years and up for booster)

Pfizer Pediatric (5–11-year-olds) Vaccine NOT including booster

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Lawyer: Father of North Texas triple-murder suspect did not know son had gun
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Marlin ISD extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
Temple Police searching for 15-year-old runaway
Isaiah 117 House remolds existing homes.
National non-profit wants to open local home for foster kids in transition.
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order