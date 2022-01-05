COVID Service Sites to open in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Covid Service sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday Jan.6-7 at the former Nolan Middle School at the 505 block of E. Jasper Road.

The city of Killeen will be partnering with the Killeen Independent School District and Texas Military Department to provide free rapid COVID19 testing and vaccines.

The services will also be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 to 14 at the same area.

Services will also be held from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 10 to 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center at the 3301 block S. WS Young Drive.

The following will be available:

Rapid Test

Pfizer Adult (12 years and older) Vaccine to include booster (16 years and up for booster)

Pfizer Pediatric (5–11-year-olds) Vaccine NOT including booster

