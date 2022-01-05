Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California.

Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Monday’s show bringing her impressive winning streak to 24 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

