Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has signed a declaration of public health emergency and issued a COVID-19 mitigation order.

The declaration is in effect immediately and observes the need to mitigate the local spread of the infectious disease due to substantial transmission levels in Laredo, as identified by Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino.

Although the high positivity rates have not impacted hospitalization admissions, mitigation is needed to prevent city and health care workers from getting infected and requiting isolation. This will allow local hospitals to provide basic municipal services and avoid experiencing a shortage of hospital personnel to care for patients. This declaration will continue for seven days after its issuance unless continued or renewed by City Council.

Mayor Pete Saenz, Dr. Victor Trevino and Dr. Richard Chamberlain have issued an ermgnecy COVID-19 mitigation order which applies to all city employees regarding exposure to COVID-19.

As of now all city-related travel and trainings will be postponed or rescheduled until further noticed. Also, all board, commissions and committee meetings shall be either rescheduled or conducted virtually whenever possible.

Furthermore, City-owned facilities that are open to the public shall operate at 50 percent of their capacity for visitors, including libraries, recreations centers, and administrative buildings in an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of COVID-19 enforcing proper social distancing measures.

The mayor says it’s all an effort to prevent the spread of the virus and keep those who might fall severely ill to the disease from ending up in the hospital.

Mayor Saenz urges the community to prevent the spread by getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot and wearing a mask when going out in public.

