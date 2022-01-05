Advertisement

Late Mike Chapman inducted into Waco ISD Hall of Fame

Family members and former players honor Mike Chapman
Family members and former players honor Mike Chapman(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved local soccer coach who died suddenly in January 2020 from a heart attack was inducted into the Waco ISD Athletics Hall of Fame.

Mike Chapman coached at University High School for 26 years. At the time of his death, he ranked 20th on the list for all-time victories for Texas high school soccer coaches. He led the Trojans to a state title in 2013.

His accolades stretched far beyond the field.

Coach Chapman started the Make-A-Wish-Come True Program 13 years ago with a goal of granting wishes to Waco ISD students who may not otherwise have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.

Chapman is the final inductee into the 2021 Waco ISD Athletics class.

