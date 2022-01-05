Advertisement

Man wanted for attempting to take weapon from officer

Juan Manuel Alanis
Juan Manuel Alanis(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for several charges.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 34-year-old Juan Manuel Alanis.

He is roughly five feet, nine inches, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 4700 block of Luca Lane.

He is wanted for attempting to take an officer’s weapon, resisting arrest evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Emergency SNAP benefits for needy Texans extended through January
Cedar allergies are soaring in the Waco area amid a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Cedar allergies soar in Central Texas causing COVID confusion
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Lawyer: Father of North Texas triple-murder suspect did not know son had gun
Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Marlin ISD extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Alyssa Pina was reported missing on December 30, 2021.
Temple Police searching for 15-year-old runaway
Isaiah 117 House remolds existing homes.
National non-profit wants to open local home for foster kids in transition.
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed
Killeen ISD vaccine clinic
COVID Service Sites to open in Killeen
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order