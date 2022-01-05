Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Teen Alyssa Baker

CLEVELAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old named Alyssa Baker.

She was last seen on December 28, 2021, at her home on Woodpeckers Grove in Cleveland, Texas. Baker is White, 5′3″, 110 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. Police said she was wearing a light purple hooded sweater and a pair of black shorts. Baker has pierced ears and also has braces on her teeth.

Please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936.760.5800 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

